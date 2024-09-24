Odisha: Nurses of state-run hospitals announce two-day agitation from Wednesday

Bhubaneswar, Sept 24 (PTI) Nursing staff of state-run hospitals and healthcare centres in Odisha announced a two-day agitation from Wednesday over their 10-point demand that includes regularisation of contractual workers and scrapping of outsourcing.

Odisha Nursing Employees' Association (ONEA) president Suchismita Dash said they have raised their demands before the state government several times but it is not paying any heed to those.

"Therefore, we have decided to launch a protest on Wednesday without disturbing emergency medical services," she said.

Dash said the association will go for cease work on September 27 if the demands are not met.

Director of Nursing Artabandhu Nayak asked the chief of all the state-run healthcare facilities to take action against the nursing staff if they go for cease work under the Odisha Emergency Services (Maintenance) Act, 1988.

"The Odisha government has imposed the ESMA for a period of six months on August 6. So, if the nurses go on a strike now, appropriate action will be taken against them," he warned.

He said their demands were being discussed at the level of the health minister.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said he has asked the association to meet him on Wednesday for a discussion.

"The government is hopeful that the outcome will be positive and there will be no disruption in healthcare services," he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM