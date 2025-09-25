Odisha: Nursing student dies by suicide after break-up with boyfriend

Malkangiri, Sep 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old nursing student allegedly died by suicide in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Thursday after her boyfriend broke up with her, police said.

The deceased, Ankita Biswas, was a nursing student at a private college. She was a resident of MV-13 village, they said.

Ankita's father Brundaban said she was in a relationship with a youth from the MV-60 village who promised to marry her.

Two days ago, after an argument with him, Ankita consumed some pills and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. She recovered and was discharged on Wednesday night, he said.

"Ankita had told me on Wednesday evening that the man would take her to his home the next day. However, on Thursday morning, before they could leave, Ankita hanged herself," he said.

She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Brundaban demanded strict punishment for the boyfriend, alleging that his daughter had been deceived.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation started, said Rigan Kindo, the inspector in charge of the Malkangiri police station.