Odisha: OAS officer nabbed while taking bribe from subordinate for relieving him on transfer

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) An Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer was nabbed on Wednesday while he was allegedly taking a bribe from a subordinate official for relieving him on his transfer, the Vigilance Department said.

Banamali Satpathy, the executive officer of Bellaguntha Notified Area Council in Ganjam district, was caught red-handed when he took the bribe of Rs 25,000, it said.

The complainant was unable to draw a salary at his new place of posting as Satpathy was not relieving him. Subsequently, he reported the matter to the Vigilance Department, which laid a trap, it added.

Raids were conducted at Satpathy's office, quarter, and residence. Five buildings, seven valuable plots, including one in Puri town, were found in his name and in the name of his family members, the Vigilance Department said.

Besides, Rs 1.60 lakh in cash was recovered from his residence at Kabisurya Nagar in Ganjam district, it said.

Satpathy, who joined government service as a junior clerk in 1989, was promoted as an OAS officer in October 2022, officials said.

The Vigilance Department had arrested two OAS officers, including the topper of the 2019 batch, on corruption charges last month.