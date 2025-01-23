Odisha observes birth anniversary of Netaji, Veer Surendra Sai

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) As the nation observed Parakram Diwas marking the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Odisha also on Thursday celebrated the birthday of Veer Surendra Sai, also a freedom fighter, by organising different events.

While Bose was born in Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Sai was born in Khinda in Sambalpur district on this day in 1809.

Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and others paid rich tribute to both Bose and Sai.

The governor said, “On their birth anniversary, I had the honour of paying floral tributes to the portraits of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai at Raj Bhavan, Odisha, today." Their unparalleled bravery and unwavering dedication continue to inspire generations, he said in a post on X.

"Let us reflect on the remarkable contributions of these visionary leaders and draw inspiration from their legacies,” the governor said.

Majhi, who inaugurated the Parakram Diwas celebration in Cuttack, Netaji’s birthplace, in an X post said, ”I paid tributes to the great freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai on his birth anniversary by paying floral tributes to his statue in the Assembly premises. His sacrifice, leadership and patriotism will forever inspire us all.” The day was declared as a government holiday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who visited Sai’s birthplace at Khinda village in Sambalpur district said, “I attended the 217th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary Veer Surendra Sai in Sambalpur Khinda village. My homage to this sacred land of the brave fighter and the unique tradition of art and culture. Today, I pay my respects to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on their birth anniversary. The contribution of these two sons in giving the country freedom is unparalleled.” Eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sculpture on Netaji at Puri beach.

Odisha’s three major political parties, the BJP, Congress and BJD also observed the birth anniversary of both the freedom fighters. Odisha unit of Forward Bloc also observed Netaji’s birth anniversary in a big way. PTI AAM AAM NN