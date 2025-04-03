Odisha observes Traditional Attire Day on Thursday

Bhubaneswar, Apr 3 (PTI) As Odisha observed the 'Traditional Attire Day' on Thursday, most of the state government employees and leaders of the ruling BJP wore handloom clothes.

The state is observing April 3 as the 'Traditional Attire Day' as part of the 'Odia Pakhya' (Odia fortnight) being celebrated from April 1 (Odisha Day) to April 14 (Odia New Year).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj had called upon the people to wear locally developed clothes to promote traditional Odia attire and the rich heritage of Odisha's handloom and weaving industry.

The Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicrafts department also organised 'Ama Poshak, Ama Parichaya' (Our dress our identity) programme in different parts of the state.

In a special message for the day, the chief minister said: "Odisha's traditional clothes are its pride and identity. Odisha handlooms are famous all over the world. Our Sambalpuri, Sonpuri, Bomkai, Maniabandh, Kotpad handlooms and sarees, along with Khordha lungi and gamuchha, etc, have gained popularity in the state and outside the state." The culture minister in a post on X said: "On the call of the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha today is being celebrated as our Traditional Dress Day. Today, Odia lovers working in various government and private sectors have come to their offices wearing traditional dresses. Heartfelt congratulations to them." Odisha's Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department in a letter to all the department heads and district collectors had urged them to encourage every government official, employee and common people to wear Odia handloom clothes on April 3.

As the state for the first time is celebrating 'Odia Pakhya' (Odia fortnight) from April 1 to April 14 to celebrate its rich cultural heritage and traditions, the government has launched a dedicated website to provide comprehensive information about the celebrations.

The website provides all the details related to Odia Pakhya, including a schedule of events organised by the state government during this period, an official release said.

Apart from being just a celebration, Odia Pakhya is a movement that seeks to reignite the passion for Odia culture and inspire people to take active steps in promoting their language, literature, heritage and culture, it added. PTI AAM AAM RG