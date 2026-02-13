Odisha officers visit Chennai to study affordable housing, urban habitat initiatives

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (PTI) A delegation of the Odisha government undertook a visit to Chennai to study affordable housing and urban habitat initiatives supported by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said an official statement issued here on Friday.

Led by Housing and Urban Development Department's Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee, the team focused on understanding proven models of affordable housing delivery, institutional strengthening, innovative financing frameworks and sustainable urban habitat development being implemented in Tamil Nadu, it said.

During the visit, Padhee, along with officers of the Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM), held detailed interactions with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to gain insights into policy frameworks, project structuring and implementation strategies.

The delegation was briefed on the Housing and Habitat Development Project, supported by the World Bank with an outlay of approximately USD 200 million, it said.

The visit also covered the ADB-supported inclusive, resilient and sustainable housing for the urban poor, with an estimated investment of USD 150 million, aimed at developing nearly 6,000 housing units across multiple locations.

Later in the day, Padhee visited IIT Madras, where she delivered a lecture titled “The Intersection of Technology, Policy, and Public Service”.

Padhee said that insights gained from Tamil Nadu’s experience and academic engagement would contribute meaningfully towards shaping inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban development strategies in Odisha. PTI BBM BBM BDC