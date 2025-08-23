Odisha official arrested for possessing properties 201 pc excess of his income

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (PTI) Vigilance sleuths on Saturday arrested a senior assistant working in the office of the chief district medical officer (CDMO) in Odisha's Cuttack on the charge of possessing properties 201 per cent in excess of his known sources of income, a statement said.

Kishore Kumar Sahani and his spouse were booked under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Vigilance statement said, adding that several movable and immovable assets were found in his name.

Sahani's properties included one triple-storey building at Jobra Nuasahi, a building and a poultry farm at Choudwar, both in Cuttack.

The Vigilance sleuths also detected 19 high-value plots, including 18 in and around Cuttack city, and one in Jatni in Khurda district, Rs 330 lakh in cash, gold ornaments weighing 135 gm, bank and postal deposits worth Rs 55.48 lakh, a four-wheeler and three two-wheelers.

Investigation into the case is underway, the Vigilance added.