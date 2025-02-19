Odisha official nabbed while accepting bribe

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday caught a senior Odisha bureaucrat while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official statement said.

The Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, Sarat Kumar Giri, was working as LA (General) and was the competent authority for land acquisition in the collector's office in Keonjhar.

"The officer was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance in his office while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for disbursing the compensation amount of his land acquired for a highway. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused and seized," it said.

Following the apprehension, simultaneous searches were underway at three places linked to Giri in connection with a probe into disproportionate assets.

The Balasore Vigilance police station has registered a case under Section 7 of PC (prevention of corruption) (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the accused.