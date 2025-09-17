Odisha officials asked to crack down on ‘modified DJ vehicles’

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (PTI) The Odisha government has asked the officials concerned to take steps against vehicles with unauthorised structural modifications, especially those referred to as ‘DJ vehicles’ that are equipped with an amplifier, mixer and speakers emitting extremely loud sound In a circular, the State Transport Authority (STA) said it has noticed that a growing number of vehicles are being extensively modified and operated in public in violation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and pose a serious and increasing threat to road safety.

The STA has instructed road safety enforcement officers to take legal action against vehicles with unauthorised structural modifications.

It has also directed officials to crack down on the vehicles using non-approved/non-standard lighting and signalling equipment with high-intensity aftermarket multi-coloured lights, high noise music system, etc.

“The use of DJ systems, amplifiers, mixers, laser light controllers, and any similar setups that modify the passenger cabin/cargo bed/trailer, etc, into an entertainment zone shall be strictly banned,” read the circular.

Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) have been asked to ensure the presence of field enforcement units, especially during night hours, festival seasons and events, to deter such violations.

The officials will create awareness campaigns for vehicle owners and operators to sensitise them on legal compliance, safety risks, and penal provisions related to such modifications.

The STA urged citizens and event organisers to verify that such vehicles are duly registered, structurally unaltered, and compliant with all safety and fitness requirements.

The move came following accidents involving illegally modified DJ vehicles.

In May, an overloaded and structurally modified DJ van in Cuttack caught fire due to a short-circuit in its AC-powered lighting system, resulting in severe burn injuries to two passengers, officials said.

Similarly, at least 15 people were injured after a DJ bus overturned in Bargarh district due to the driver's disorientation from internal lighting and poor road visibility in March last year.

In November 2023, a collision occurred near Ganjam when a DJ vehicle with blinding blue strobes collided with a two-wheeler on NH-16, resulting in two deaths.

These vehicles not only endanger the lives of passengers travelling in them but also pose a significant risk to other road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists, an official said. PTI BBM NN