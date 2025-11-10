Odisha on high alert after Delhi blast, CM asks DGP to focus on Cuttack Bali Jatra

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday directed Odisha police to make extensive security arrangements across the state, especially on major festivals like the ongoing Bali Jatra held in Cuttack.

The chief minister’s direction came hours after an explosion in Delhi’s Red Fort area claimed at least eight lives and injured 24 others.

“I strongly condemn the incident. India has never tolerated such inhumane incidents, and nor will it,” the CM said.

Majhi expressed his firm confidence that the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will definitely conduct a proper investigation into this incident and punish the guilty.

Speaking to Odisha DGP YB Khurania, Maji directed him to make extensive security arrangements across the state, particularly when festivals like Bali Jatra are being held in Cuttack. The Bali Jatra in Cuttack which witnesses the footfall of lakhs of people everyday is scheduled to end on November 12.

The CM also asked the police to remain on full alert and tighten security arrangements in major cities and various sensitive places.

Meanwhile, the state police has sounded high alert at all major religious and strategic installations, including the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, an officer said.

"All field units are on high alert. Jagannath Temple, all other important religious places and vital installations are under security cover. Police patrolling has been enhanced," the officer told PTI.

Special security arrangements have also been made at the beach, railway station, bus stands, and other crowded areas in the pilgrim town.

Security checks have also been intensified at entry and exit points in Puri.

In addition, major installations, including the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district and other defence sites across the state, are under tight security.

Meanwhile, the police have already intensified frisking and checking in Puri, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar railway station and other places.