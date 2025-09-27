Odisha on path of rapid development under PM’s guidance: CM Majhi

Jharsuguda (Odisha), Sep 27 (PTI) Odisha is progressing rapidly under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Saturday.

Delivering the welcome address at the ‘Namo Yuva Samabesh’ here in the presence of Modi, Majhi said, "Your focus on Odisha’s development has always remained steadfast. Odisha lies at the heart of your vision for ‘Purvodaya’ — the rise of eastern India." Majhi said the PM has visited the state seven times since the BJP government came to power in 2024.

"Last year, the PM visited the state on his birthday on September 17 and launched the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ for women. Under this scheme, more than one crore women are now receiving annual assistance of Rs 10,000," he added.

Whenever Modi visits Odisha, he brings many gifts for the people of the state. This time, he has come during the festive period — during Navratri, Majhi added.

"Today, many transformative projects have been launched, including the new Amrit Bharat train from Berhampur to Surat, a world-class skill development project, a new semiconductor park, a port-based SEZ in Ganjam district, and issuance of work orders for 50,000 Antyodaya houses for underprivileged people. These initiatives will greatly strengthen the foundation of Odisha’s progress," he said.

The CM said people of Odisha are actively participating in the GST savings festival.

"Today, from the poorest to the richest, everyone is saving money, thanks to your reforms. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I express our profound gratitude for it," Majhi said.

"Eight years ago, on 22nd September, the Veer Surendra Sai Airport here in Jharsuguda was inaugurated by the PM. Today, this airport has significantly accelerated the state's development journey — particularly that of western Odisha," he said.

Praising Operation Sindoor and other such decisive military actions, Majhi said the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ drawn for the security of the nation has ignited new enthusiasm in the hearts of youth.

"Guided by your vision — 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' — we are working tirelessly for the welfare and empowerment of farmers, the poor, women, and the youth," he added.