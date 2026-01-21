Odisha: One killed, three injured in separate accidents

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) One person was killed and three others were injured in separate accidents in Bhubaneswar and its outskirts, police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a speeding SUV hit a motorcycle at Capital Hospital Square here on Tuesday night, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

Out of the three persons riding the motorcycle, one died while the other two were seriously injured in the accident, Meena said.

"We have seized both vehicles. The SUV driver is currently absconding. We are making efforts to arrest him," he said.

The deceased was a resident of the Old Town area.

Family members alleged that the SUV driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.

In another accident on Wednesday, a speeding SUV collided head-on with a car in Chandaka police station area on the outskirts of the city, leaving one person injured, police said.

Chandaka police officials went to the spot and admitted the injured to a hospital.