Odisha: One missing, one rescued as car plunges into river near Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (PTI) One person was rescued while another was missing after a car in which they were travelling plunged into Birupa River, a tributary of Mahanadi, on the outskirts of Cuttack city in Odisha on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when the car skid off the road after the driver suddenly applied brakes near Pandasahi area in Jagatpur, Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said.

"One person has been rescued, while another is missing. The car has not been traced so far. A rescue operation is underway with divers and fire services personnel deployed," he said.

Five youths from Bhubaneswar had gone to Jagatpur to attend a restaurant inauguration function. The incident took place when two of them went on a drive, sources said.