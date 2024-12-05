Odisha oppn seeks beef export ban as state's BJP govt plans to amend cow slaughter law

Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 (PTI) With the Odisha government contemplating to bring a stringent law against cow slaughter and trafficking of cattle, opposition BJD and Congress on Thursday demanded a complete ban on the export of beef from India first.

The opposition's demand came after state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Thursday said the state government was seriously contemplating promulgating a law banning cow slaughter.

The minister made the statement while replying to journalists' queries on the Assam government's decision to ban beef consumption in the state.

"Our government's stand on cow slaughter is very clear and we are contemplating to bring a law in this regard. Some private Bills will be introduced in the assembly during the ongoing session. One of those may be related to a ban on cow slaughter," the minister said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on September 13 had said that the state government was planning to amend the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, to make it more effective in reducing cruelty against animals.

Reacting to the state government's plan on banning cow slaughter, opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik of the BJD said, "The BJP government should first ban the export of beef from the country and then bring stringent laws in this regard. Do not target a particular community." Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati alleged that the maximum beef is exported from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

"Who is exporting beef from these two states? If the government bans beef export from the country, cow slaughter and trafficking will ultimately come down across India," he said.

Making it clear that the Congress was not opposed to the proposed amendment Bill, Bahinipati said that there should be a ban on beef export first. PTI AAM AAM ACD