Odisha: Opposition parties resolve to 'expose' BJD-BJP 'ties'

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (PTI) A total of 17 parties under the opposition bloc INDIA on Friday pledged to “expose the real BJD-BJP ties” in Odisha through a mass agitation across the state.

Advertisment

The opposition parties, including the Congress, CPI(M), AAP, RJD, TMC and JD(U) held a political convention here earlier in the day.

“Though both (BJD and BJP) are engaged in shadow-boxing in Odisha, they jointly work in Delhi and come to the rescue of each other. How can the BJP become opposition party in Odisha, while its top leaders rub shoulders with (chief minister) Naveen Patnaik in Delhi?” OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak said.

Leaders of the parties came down heavily on the Centre for its move to remove the Chief Justice of India from the committee for selection of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

The Centre on Thursday tabled a contentious bill in Rajya Sabha that seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet minister in the panel for selection of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, in a move that will allow the government to have more control in the appointments of members of the poll panel.

The opposition parties also raised issues concerning the farmers, unemployment, law and order and price rise of essential commodities. PTI AAM RBT