Odisha orders special audit into purchase, customisation of all-terrain vehicles for over Rs 12 cr

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) The Odisha government has ordered a special audit into the alleged irregularities in the purchase and customisation of 51 all-terrain vehicles at a total cost of Rs 12.35 crore for the use of field staff in various forests.

The order was issued by Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia.

While the vehicles were bought at Rs 7.1 crore, customising those led to an additional expenditure of Rs 5.25 crore.

“In view of the alleged irregularities in procurement and customisation of different vehicles to be used by the field forest officers, a special audit of the office of the PCCF (wildlife) will be conducted by the Special Audit Team of the Accounts General (A&E), Odisha,” the minister said.

He said that the special audit will be done with emphasis on the entire process of the procurement and customisation of vehicles. The special team will ascertain whether there is any unnecessary expenditure in the procurement and modification of vehicles.

Singhkhuntia said that action will be taken if anyone is found involved in irregularities in the entire process.

The minister on December 18 also asked the additional chief secretary of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department to treat this order as 'most urgent' and ensure that the special audit is conducted immediately.

The issue was raised in the assembly in March when opposition BJD member Arun Kumar Sahoo wanted to know about the procurement of the vehicles and additional spending for upgrading them.

The minister then informed the House that during the financial year 2024-25, the department purchased those 51 all-terrain vehicles.

These vehicles, customised to carry 21 types of items, are being used to transport extinguishers during incidents of forest fire, for wildlife protection, controlling timber smuggling, monitoring and rescue of tigers and other wild animals. PTI AAM NN