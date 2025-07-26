Odisha: Over six-feet-long crocodile ventures into village; rescued, released into wild

Kendrapara (Odisha), Jul 26 (PTI) A 6.3-feet-long female saltwater crocodile was on Saturday netted by forest personnel from a pond in a village close to Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said.

Locals informed the Forest Department upon spotting the reptile in the pond in Endulalapur village.

The forest personnel took three hours to net the crocodile in the presence of the locals.

After the reptile was rescued, the veterinarians conducted its health checkup. Later, it was released into the wild after it was found in a healthy condition, the officials said.

Though the crocodile strayed into the village, it did not attack any human. It might have entered the pond during high tide, a forest official said.

The population of crocodiles in Bhitarkanika has risen from about 96 in 1974 to 1,826 as per the latest Census.