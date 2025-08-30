Odisha: Panchayat official arrested for misappropriating old-age pension funds

Jajpur (Odisha), Aug 30 (PTI) Vigilance sleuths on Saturday arrested a panchayat executive officer in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly misappropriating Rs 7.35 lakh of government funds meant for old-age pension beneficiaries.

The arrested official, identified as Santosh Kumar Jena, is currently attached to Danagadi block. He had allegedly indulged in the misappropriation during his tenure in Pimpudia gram panchayat in Sukinda block.

A probe was initiated after allegations surfaced that Jena had siphoned off Rs 7.35 lakh allocated for the distribution among old-age pension beneficiaries in Pimpudia gram panchayat, Vigilance officials said.

A thorough investigation was conducted and it was found that the accused had not distributed the funds to the beneficiaries and had instead diverted those for his personal gains, they said.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD