Odisha: Pandian directs authorities to complete Sri Mandir Heritage Corridor work by Dec 15

Puri, Oct 28 (PTI) Newly appointed chairman of 5T (technology-led transformative initiatives) V K Pandian on Saturday asked the authorities to complete the Sri Mandir Heritage Corridor Project in Puri by December 15.

Pandian, who took voluntary retirement from the IAS on October 23, was appointed as the chairman of 5T and ‘Nabin Odisha’ (scheme to improve rural infrastructure) with the status of a cabinet minister on October 24.

He visited and reviewed the corridor project on Saturday. Puri District Collector Samarth Verma and some other officers attended the review meeting.

Pandian also asked the officials concerned to speed up the restoration work of various mutts in the pilgrim town, and suggested planting trees and shrubs mentioned in various scriptures.

He appealed to all to cooperate for early completion of the corridor project so that devotees have a better experience.

Under the corridor project, facilities like toilets, cloakrooms, parking space, ATMs, police assistance centres, reception centres and other essential amenities will be available.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had in 2021 laid the foundation for the Rs 331.28-crore heritage corridor project. PTI AAM RG RBT