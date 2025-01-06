Odisha: Patnaik call BJP's double-engine govt as 'double blow' to people

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday criticised the Mohan Majhi-led Odisha government, terming it a "double engine, double blow" administration.

While leading a BJD protest against the rising prices of essential commodities, Patnaik accused the BJP-led government of betraying public trust.

"The BJP government came to power by giving false narratives and promises. The BJP received fewer votes than the BJD," he said.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party, Patnaik said, "Double engine, double ‘mada’ (blow). The double-engine government is hitting people from two sides — price hikes and GST." He alleged, "The BJP-led central government has imposed GST on every product. Poor people are bearing the brunt, paying more GST than ever before." Criticising the government’s performance, Patnaik said, "The BJP had shown a rosy picture in its trailer. But the film that followed is 'MM (Mohan Majhi) Sarkar—Mahanga Mada (price rise) Sarkar." "Seven months have passed since the BJP government came to power in Odisha. We hear long speeches, but work is nowhere to be seen. Prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing but the administration is taking no action. The government doesn’t have any control over the market," he alleged.

"This government claims to be a people's government, but it doesn't have any connection with people's happiness or sorrow," he said.

"The government feels happy by narrating different stories to people. But, the common man is facing hardships. Farmers are killing themselves for crop loss due to unseasonal rains in the state," he said.

