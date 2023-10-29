Odisha: Patnaik felicitates gymnast Pranati Nayak with Rs 23 lakh cash award for National Games feats

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday felicitated Pranati Nayak, the shining star of gymnastics in the state, with a cash reward of Rs 23 lakh for her remarkable performance at the 37th National Games in Goa.

The cash award was given in recognition of her brilliance at the games.

The gymnast secured four gold medals and one silver, showcasing her exceptional dedication and talent in the world of gymnastics, an official statement said.

The chief minister also congratulated head coach Ashok Mishra.

Shining in women’s artistic gymnastics, Nayak began her campaign with a gold medal in the all-round event and followed it with golds in the vault, beams events and uneven bars apparatus.

In floor exercises, Nayak narrowly missed the gold medal but still found her on the podium with a silver, the official release said.

"Pranati Nayak's achievements are a testament to the talent that we nurture in our state. She has made Odisha proud with her outstanding performance at the National Games", Patnaik said.

He also appreciated coach Ashok Mishra for playing a significant role in the performance of the Odisha gymnastics team.

Nayak and Mishra expressed their gratitude to the chief minister and thanked Odisha for supporting and promoting gymnastics from grassroots to elite levels. PTI AAM BDC