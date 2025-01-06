Odisha: Patnaik slams BJP dispensation over price rise, dubs Mohan Majhi govt 'Mahanga Mada Sarkar'

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday participated in a protest rally, organised by the party over soaring commodity prices in Odisha, for the first time in the last 25 years, and termed the 'Mohan Majhi' government in the state as the ‘Mahanga Mada (price rise) sarkar’.

He dubbed the BJP government in the state “insensitive” to the people’s plight, and alleged that the administration was "not taking action" against skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Accusing the BJP-led government of betraying public trust, he said the administration has "no control" over the markets.

"The BJP government came to power by giving false narratives and promises," he alleged while addressing workers of the party at the rally.

“Instead of helping the people, the ‘double engine’ has become a double ‘mada’ (blow). The double-engine government is hitting people from two sides — price hikes and GST." The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

"The BJP-led central government has imposed GST on every product, even on medicines. Poor people are bearing the brunt of price rise and paying more GST than ever before," Patnaik alleged.

Taking a jibe at the BJP dispensation for its performance, he claimed, "The BJP had shown a rosy picture in its trailer. But the film that followed is 'MM (Mohan Majhi) Sarkar—Mahanga Mada (price rise) Sarkar. Seven months have passed since the BJP government came to power in Odisha. We hear tall talks, but work is not visible." The BJP dispensation presented itself as a people's government, but it "doesn't have any connection" with residents of the state, Patnaik, who was Odisha's chief minister five times, alleged.

"The BJP government feels happy by narrating different stories to people. But, the common man is facing hardship. Farmers are ending their lives over crop loss due to unseasonal rain in the state while women are crying in kitchens over commodity price rises," he claimed.

Thousands of BJD workers from across Odisha gathered at the Lower PMG near the Master Canteen area in the state capital to participate in the demonstration against the price rise.

They held placards and banners and raised slogans against the BJP government, while some of them were seen wearing garlands of potatoes and onions and carrying empty cooking gas cylinders, as a symbolic protest against soaring commodity prices.

Patnaik ensured that all senior leaders of the party remained present on the dais to project that there was no internal feud among the top brass of the party.

Reacting to the BJD’s protest, senior BJP leader and state minister KC Patra accused the regional party of "enacting drama" over the price rise issue.

Compared to other states, prices of essential commodities, including pulses, edible oil, and vegetables, are lower in Odisha, the minister claimed.

Odisha BJP vice-president Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said, “When the BJD was in power, Odisha was on the list of states where commodity prices were higher. They are now doing all these dramas." Patnaik had also joined a signature campaign against the Centre over the Mahanadi water dispute. PTI BBM AAM MNB AAM BDC