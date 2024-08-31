Odisha: Patnaik takes on BJP govt over communal incidents

Bhubaneswar, Aug 31 (PTI) Raising concern over incidents of communal tensions in Odisha, leader of the opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the state was known for peace and harmony.

Speaking in the assembly during a debate on the demand for grant of the Home Department, he said several communal incidents happened in the state after the BJP government came to power.

"Shortly after this government took office, there was a communal incident, several communal incidents in Balasore district, also in other parts of Odisha. Recently, a communal incident took place where a man was murdered in the Khurda district. This should be rectified," he said.

Stating that Odisha is known for communal peace and harmony, he said this should be maintained at all costs.

Patnaik also claimed that the government did not take any action against Governor Raghubar Das's son who allegedly "violently attacked and humiliated" an officer during the Rath Yatra in Puri.

"I have a question. If you are the governor's son or minister's son, or MP or MLA's son or a senior officer's son is the law different for such a person? Is he immune to any prosecution? If this is the case, then the people of Odisha should be informed that certain people are above the law," he said.

Patnaik claimed that during his tenure as the chief minister, no one was above the law.

"Anyone found guilty was punished. The present chief minister holds the Home portfolio. I hope all these matters should be informed, including the recent rape and murder of a minor. These are all serious matters and never occurred during our government. We followed the law of the land,” Patnaik said.

He also expressed concern over the idol of Lord Balabhadra toppling during the Rath Yatra in Puri.

"This incident has hurt millions and millions of people of the state and the country," he said.

Raising the issue of spurious liquor claiming three lives in Ganjam district, he said, "During our time, we had always cracked down on the illicit liquor in the state." PTI AAM AAM SOM