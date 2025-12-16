Odisha: Patnaik terms college student''s ''gang rape'' at Dhauli ''distressing'', BJP hits out

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday termed the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old college student at Dhauli in Odisha as "distressing", while the BJP accused the regional party of indulging in politics with the tragic incident.

Patnaik also expressed concerns over the alleged sexual assault of a student in Bhubaneswar.

Noting that such incidents indicate a serious "deterioration" in public safety and raise questions about the law and order situation in the state capital, he claimed that criminal activities have "increased", which "created fear among citizens and eroded public confidence in governance".

"The inability to prevent crimes and particularly those criminals targeting women and children, underscores serious lapses in ensuring a safe environment in the capital city," Patnaik said.

He referred to the December 10 incident when an undergraduate college student was allegedly gang raped by some men near Dhauli hills.

This was the third such incident reported in the last six months.

An alleged gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach was also reported in June, while a woman student at Baliharchandi, also a tourist place in Puri district, was allegedly raped in September.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also in charge of the Women and Child Development department, criticised the BJD chief for his comments.

“Do the people of Odisha ever expect a person like you (Patnaik) to play politics over a tragic incident? When will you speak the truth? The truth is that the police took swift action and arrested the accused persons in this incident. Now, in this (BJP) government, the law is taking its course and not on the path you had shown. We would be happy if you wrote something based on your experience," Parida said on X.

Patnaik said the state government must take strict measures to ensure women's safety and stop the "growing" criminal activities in the state.

“Not after an incident occurs, the government must be proactive in preventing it beforehand. #Odisha,” he said in a social media post.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government was planning to have fast-track courts to deal with crimes against women.

“Swift actions have been taken, whether in the case of advocate Pitabas Panda’s murder case or incidents of crime against women. In all cases, the accused are immediately arrested," he said, while replying to a query on the alleged gang rape at Dhauli, in which two persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, a team from the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) visited the crime spot and met officials at Dhauli police station, where a case has been lodged.

“After visiting the crime spot on the canal road on the bank of the Daya river, I appeal to all the girls not to venture into such isolated places at night. There are no restrictions on visiting any place, but we should be cautious," OSCW member Urmila Mohapatra told reporters.

She asked the police to expedite patrolling at all tourist places.

According to police, the college student was allegedly gang-raped, and her gold ornaments were robbed, while she was returning from Dhauli along with her male companion.

Addressing a press conference, BJD’s women wing president Snehangini Chhuria termed OSCW member Urmila Mohapatra’s statement as “unfortunate”.

“She (Mohapatra) has admitted that the government is unable to provide safety to women,” Chhuria said. PTI AAM BDC