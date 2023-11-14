Odisha pavilion inaugurated at India International Trade Fair

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Odisha Public Enterprises Minister Ashok Chandra Panda on Tuesday inaugurated the state’s pavilion at the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair in the national capital.

Advertisment

The state’s pavilion at the IITF features a strong representation from tribal groups and a major highlight of the exhibition is the active participation of women who are at the forefront of the entire production process, the Odisha government said in a statement.

In line with the Mission Shakti initiative, the Odisha pavilion emphasises women empowerment, showcasing the state's commitment to gender equality and the central role of women in driving economic growth, the statement said.

“Embracing the theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade’, the Odisha pavilion embodies the spirit of 'Unity through Trade'. This underscores the state's commitment to fostering a collaborative environment where trade serves as a bridge between diverse cultures and communities, including the representation of tribal groups at the fair,” it added.

Advertisment

The IITF is one of the biggest trade fairs in the country, attracting thousands of domestic and foreign exhibitors to showcase their unique products, services, and initiatives.

"At IITF-2023, the Odisha pavilion will showcase local products made by rural women artisans, in line with Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik's vision to empower women and rural entrepreneurs," Panda said.

The visitors will also have the opportunity to have a detailed look at brick-coloured terracotta artefact models, reflecting India's rural culture. This year, the state pavilion will showcase stalls, famous handloom outlets and government departments, Panda added.

“Odisha is an attractive destination for tourists, sportspersons, students seeking higher education, people looking for quality healthcare, entrepreneurs, and investors,” he said. PTI PK MNK PK MNK MNK