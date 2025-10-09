Odisha pays rich tributes to Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das on his birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (PTI) Odisha on Thursday paid rich tributes to 'Utkalmani' Gopabandhu Das, a prominent social worker, reformer, journalist, and freedom fighter, on his birth anniversary.

Odisha Governor in a post on X said, "On the birth anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit #Gopabandhudas, the Hon'ble Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has offered devout tributes. The Hon'ble Governor has stated that his contributions to the freedom struggle, selfless service, and noble efforts to enrich the Odia language and literature will make him ever memorable." Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and many eminent persons offered floral tributes at the statue of Gopabandhu on the premises of the state Assembly here.

Majhi, in a social media post said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, a key architect of the formation of a separate Odisha province, a symbol of selfless service and dedicated sacrifice, Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, I offer my heartfelt tribute and salutations. His profound patriotism, commitment to social reform, and contributions to the fields of education, literature, and journalism will ensure that he remains forever remembered and revered." Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said, "On the birth anniversary of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, the life force of the Odia community, I offer my respectful homage. He dedicated his life to the service of the people. Along with enriching Odia language and literature, his life of selfless sacrifice for the upliftment of the people remains an eternal source of inspiration." OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das also paid tributes to Utkalmani and said he was the pioneer of the freedom struggle and the gem of Utkal. "He was a symbol of sacrifice, service, and humanity, and dedicated his life to serving the distressed and the poor. His ideals and teachings continue to inspire the people of Odisha even today," Das said Gopabandhu Das was born on October 9, 1877, in Suando village in Puri district and was bestowed with the title 'Utkalmani' (Gem of Odisha) by Prafulla Chandra Roy, a prominent Bengali chemist and educationist, for his selfless service to the people of Odisha.

He was the first President of the Congress party in Odisha in 1920 and continued in that post till 1928.

Gopabandhu Das died of prolonged illness on July 17, 1928. PTI AAM AAM RG