Odisha pays tribute to Netaji, Veer Surendra Sai on their birth anniversaries

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) Odisha on Tuesday paid rich tributes to freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on their birth anniversaries with several events organised across the state.

Advertisment

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other dignitaries paid floral tributes to them for their immense contribution to the country's freedom movement.

Patnaik also visited the Odisha Assembly premises and offered floral tribute to Netaji and Veer Surendra Sai along with ministers and others. Different political parties also observed the day by organising several events.

The day was declared as a government holiday in the state.

Advertisment

People from different walks of life thronged the Netaji Museum in Cuttack, the birthplace of the freedom fighter, to pay respect to him, garlanded his statue there and raised the ‘Netaji Amar Rahe’ slogan.

Bose was born in Cuttack on January 23, 1897, while Sai was born in Khinda village in Sambalpur district on this day in 1809.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a post on X, said, “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was an exemplar of courage, commitment, selflessness and leadership. A visionary ahead of his time, he inspired people across the length and breadth of the country to fight for India’s freedom. We will forever remain indebted to Netaji for his contributions to India." He also said, “Tribute to the great fighter of Indian freedom struggle, son of the soil Veer Surendra Sai on his birth anniversary".

His indomitable courage, sacrifice and determination for the nation will always inspire the youth, Pradhan said on Sai. PTI AAM AAM BDC