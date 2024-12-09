Odisha performs 'bhumi puja' for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, PM to inaugurate event on Jan 8

Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (PTI) Ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on January 8, 2025, the Odisha government on Monday held a 'bhumi puja' for the three-day event.

The 18th edition of the PBD, themed 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' will celebrate the global Indian community's role in nation-building.

While Modi will inaugurate the event, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the closing session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards. The event will take place at Janata Maidan here from January 8 to 10.

Organised in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the event will focus on engaging young leaders of the diaspora and the presence of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from around the world will highlight their contributions to India’s growth.

Industry department principal secretary Hemant Sharma said the event is expected to attract 7,000 to 10,000 delegates, including international dignitaries and top Indian officials. He added that the event will showcase Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and encourage the youth diaspora to contribute to India's development.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, managing director of Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), said the government is making special arrangements for accommodations, mobility, and traffic management to ensure the event’s success.

DGP YB Khurania said the state police is making detailed security arrangements for the event. PTI AAM AAM MNB