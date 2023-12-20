Odisha plans 11 new camps for security forces to take on Maoists: DGP

Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (PTI) Odisha Police on Wednesday said it will set up 11 new CRPF/BSF camps in remote areas of the state to take on the Maoists.

This was revealed by DGP Sunil K Bansal after inaugurating the strategy conference on left wing extremism here.

"We have plans to set up 11 new COBs (Company Operation Base) of CRPF/BSF in remote areas as Maoists may unleash violence to make their presence felt," Bansal said.

The DGP said the meeting also deliberated on police modernisation, infrastructure, building, logistics and other issues related to countering Maoists. He said the setting up of the new camps will make the battle against the ultras more effective.

Bansal said police focus will be to deal with the challenge from Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) and Nayanpuri divisions of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). He hope the combined efforts by all the stakeholders will have a decisive advantage in the fight against the Maoists.

Bansal said there is also a challenge from the Chhattisgarh border which is difficult for its topography. "We have a cordial relationship with Chhattisgarh police and it will be beneficial for anti-Maoist operations," he said.

Director (intelligence) Sanjeev Panda said the aim of the conference was to revisit the strategy and response to combat the problem effectively.

He emphasised that security forces must have a proactive approach against the Maoists in south-central Odisha, particularly in the districts of Kandhamal and Boudh.

Panda appreciated the SSPs of Koraput and Malkangiri for showing great leadership for containing the naxal problem.

Apart from Bansal and Panda, ADG (Operations) Debadatta Singh, Intelligence DIG Anup Kumar Sahoo, Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) DIG Umashankar Dash, SPs of 10 Maoists-affected districts and other senior officials also attended the meeting. PTI AAM AAM MNB