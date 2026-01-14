Odisha plans integrated development of major Buddhist sites: Deputy CM

Bhubaneswar/Jajpur, Jan 14 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday said it is preparing a comprehensive plan for the integrated development, heritage conservation and modern historical research of major Buddhist sites in the state, including Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri, Udayagiri, Jirang and Dhauli.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said this while addressing the International Buddhist Conference at Udayagiri in Jajpur district.

She said the state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Light of Buddha Foundation (LBF) to rejuvenate Odisha’s rich Buddhist heritage.

“A special expert committee is being constituted for the development of Buddhism, with emphasis on connecting Odisha to India’s Buddhist Tourism Circuit. Steps have also been initiated for the development of the Jirang Mahavihara,” Parida said.

She said the International Buddhist Conference would give a boost to Buddhist tourism in the state, adding that Odisha has traditionally progressed along the path of spirituality and sustained efforts are being made in this direction.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Parida said a comprehensive plan is being drawn up for the integrated development, heritage conservation and modern historical research of major Buddhist sites across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the Guru Padmasambhava Ceremony has played a significant role in disseminating Buddhist teachings and promoting Odisha’s Buddhist heritage.

He said Buddhist devotees from across the country and abroad have participated in the ceremony, and highlighted that Odisha holds historical evidence of Guru Padmasambhava’s association with Vajrayana Buddhism. Several lesser-known aspects of Buddhist history in the state are now being brought to public attention, he added.

According to a note issued by the tourism department, Guru Padmasambhava is believed to have attained 'Mahaparinirvana' at Udayagiri.

The International Buddhist Conference, which will continue till January 16, has seen participation of over 1,700 Buddhist followers, monks and tourists from India and abroad. The event also featured scholarly discussions on the historical links between Odisha and Guru Padmasambhava, officials said. PTI AAM RBT