Odisha plans to complete Puri heritage corridor project by December

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday set a target to complete the Heritage ‘Parikrama’ (corridor) project in Puri by December, the CMO said in a statement.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s private secretary and secretary (5T) VK Pandian during a review meeting in Puri directed officials and agencies engaged in the project to complete work by the end of the year.

According to the decision taken at the meeting, adequate arrangements would be made for parking of two-wheelers, commuters and servitors.

"Special attention will be given to keep the outer access road free from encroachments," the official said.

With regards to re-development of 'mutts' demolished for the project, it was decided to expedite the work involving stakeholders and keeping in mind the history and heritage of these structures.

The meeting also decided to give special focus to the landscaping projects using plant varieties that are in tune with the heritage of Sri Jagannath Temple.

TATA Projects, which has been entrusted with the responsibility, was instructed to engage more manpower during night hours to complete the work on time.

The progress of work at Jagannath Ballav Parking Centre and Sri Setu were also reviewed along with parking facilities and provision of basic amenities for devotees.

Apart from Pandian, works secretary VV Yadav, Puri collector Samarth Verma, SP KV Singh, senior officials of Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) and project executives were present at the meeting. PTI AAM AAM MNB