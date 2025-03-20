Odisha plans to set up Cable Landing Station in Puri

Bhubaneswar, Mar 20 (PTI) In a strategic move to establish Odisha as a global digital hub, the state government’s Electronics and IT department has initiated plans to set up a Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Puri.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the detailed project report (DPR), being jointly prepared by RailTel and Deloitte.

According to an official release, the initiative will strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure, catalyse investments in data centres, attract top-tier technology players and generate jobs.

Ahuja emphasised the need for consultations with hyperscalers and key ecosystem players to ensure a comprehensive and future-ready implementation.

He directed early submission of the DPR for approval with a focus on completion of the project within three years, it stated.

The Odisha Cable Landing Station is a flagship initiative of the state government, designed with a strategic vision for scalability and ecosystem development. The government remains committed to making the state a magnet for digital investments, unlocking immense opportunities for businesses, technology companies, and the workforce, the release stated.

Puri was identified as the ideal location for the cable landing station due to its strategic geographic position, suitable coastline, scalability potential and robust infrastructure.

The facility will provide direct international fibre connectivity, reducing latency, improving internet speed, and positioning Odisha as a prime destination for hyperscalers, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and enterprises, it added.

Once implemented, the state will become a key node in the global digital network, further strengthening India’s role in the data-driven economy, it said.

A Cable Landing Station (CLS), also known as a submarine cable landing station, is a coastal facility where undersea fiber optic cables carrying international telecommunications and internet traffic connect to land-based networks.

