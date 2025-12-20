Odisha Police announce Rs 8.40 crore reward for 18 wanted Maoists

Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (PTI) The Odisha police have announced cash rewards of Rs 8.40 crore to people providing any information about 18 wanted Maoists, an officer said on Saturday.

The police have put up the posters in the interior pockets in Boudh district. "Help us to arrest Maoists and win prizes," the police said in its poster.

In its poster, the police have announced cash reward of Rs 1.20 crore for Ganesh Ueike, central committee member of the Maoist organisation, Rs 65 lakh each for special zonal committee members Sudarshan alias Bikash, Niranjan Rout alias Nikhil, Rashmita Lenka alia Ankita, Krishna alias Sukaru and Nitu.

Similarly, cash rewards of Rs 37.5 lakh were announced for two military platoon commanders, and Rs 32 lakh for 10 divisional committee members.

Police assured that anyone providing information can contact 9437643839, and their identity will remain confidential.

The police have also pasted other posters appealing to the Maoists to surrender while giving information about various benefits provided by the government for them.

"As per the direction of the Government of India, we are continuing anti-Maoist operations in Boudh district. We have put up posters appealing to the Maoists to surrender before the police and join the mainstream of society," said Sarthak Ray, additional SP, Boudh.

The Maoists were urged to give up violence and avail benefits provided under the surrender policy of the government, he said. PTI BBM BBM RG