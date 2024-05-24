Odisha Police arrest 14 people during post-poll drive in Ganjam district

Berhampur (Odisha), May 24 (PTI) The Odisha Police have arrested 14 people from various places of the Ganjam district during a special drive conducted against the anti-socials in the post-poll period, police said on Friday.

Out of them, 10 people were booked under the Arms Act, the police said.

They were arrested on Thursday during a drive and it would continue for some more days keeping in view the counting of the votes, the Superintendent of Ganjam district, Jagmohan Meena, said.

The arrests were made in Polasara, Gangapur, Dharakote, Kodala, Aska and Belaguntha.

Earlier, the police arrested 38 people for their alleged involvement in the poll-related violence.