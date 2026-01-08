Odisha: Police arrest app cab driver for robbing passenger, valuables worth Rs 20 lakh recovered

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Police have arrested the driver of an app cab for allegedly robbing a passenger in Bhubaneswar, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Nageswar Pramanik of Cuttack district.

According to police, the victim, Aman Kumar Agarwal, had booked an app cab from Bhubaneswar airport to his home in Cuttack after returning from Thailand.

The driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, requested the passenger to get out of the car for a while near a fuel station. As soon as Agarwal got down, the driver fled the spot with the luggage which contained gold ornaments, some cash and other valuables valued at Rs 20 lakh, the police officer said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim at Chandrasekharpur police station, the driver was identified and arrested.

"Soon after receiving the complaint, police swung into action and arrested the driver. We have also recovered the stolen items," ACP Sonali Singh Parmar said.

The accused was involved in four criminal cases earlier, she informed. PTI BBM BBM MNB