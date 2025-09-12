Odisha Police arrest UP man in cyber fraud case of Rs 98 lakh

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) The Bhubaneswar Urban police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for his alleged involvement in a Rs 98 lakh cyber fraud case, an officer said here on Friday.

The accused was arrested from Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh on September 10 and brought him to Bhubaneswar after producing him in the local court.

The arrest was made on the basis of a written complaint lodged by a victim of the fraud at Bhubaneswar cyber police station on July 4.

In June 2025, the complainant has received a link to join a WhatsApp group and the accused and some others lured him with high returns for his investments, said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

Further investigation into the case is going on.