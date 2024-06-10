Odisha police arrests another accused in fake certificate racket

Bhubaneswar, June 10 (PTI) Odisha Police on Monday arrested another person in the fake matriculation certificate racket in Koraput district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Chhanda Charan Sahoo, police added. Previously, seven persons were arrested in this case.

According to police, Sahoo had forged his matriculation certificate and used it to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak, thereby depriving genuine aspirants of their right to the job.

"During the course of investigation, it was prima facie proved that accused Sahoo had forged the matriculation certificate and had used it to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak and thereby depriving genuine aspirants from their right of getting jobs," the crime branch said in a statement.

The case was initially registered at Jeypore town police station based on a report from the superintendent of post offices, Koraput division, alleging that some candidates had used fake or forged matriculation certificates to secure appointments as GDS. The crime branch subsequently took over the investigation.

Last year, the crime branch had busted a similar racket in Bolangir district and has so far arrested 20 people in the case.