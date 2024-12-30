Odisha Police arrests couple impersonating as daughter, son-in-law of PM’s principal secretary

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) Odisha Police on Monday said it arrested a couple on charges of defrauding people by impersonating themselves as the daughter and son-in-law of PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

The couple, identified as Hansita Abhilipsa (38) and her accomplice Anil Kumar Mohanty, believed to be her husband, were accused of cheating people by claiming that they have influential connections, police added.

"They were arrested on Sunday and booked under Sections 329(3), 319(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the BNS. They claimed to be the daughter and son-in-law of PM’s principal secretary Dr. PK Mishra," Swaraj Debata, Additional DCP Zone 6 in Bhubaneswar, said.

Police recovered several photographs from the couple’s residence, showing them with high-profile people, including chief secretary. The duo allegedly swindled rich businessmen, builders, mining operators, and other influential people in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisment

Officials said the couple digitally manipulated the photographs with influential officials and used these doctored images to approach victims, falsely promising to help them get their tenders passed.

Hansita is a resident of Kandhamal district, while Mohanty is a small-time businessman who owns an infrastructure firm.

The arrests were made following a complaint by a mine owner. PTI AAM AAM MNB