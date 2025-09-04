Odisha police arrests eight persons who impersonated road safety officials

Dhenkanal (Odisha), Sep 4 (PTI) Odisha Police has busted an inter-state syndicate and arrested eight people for allegedly impersonating road safety department officials and cheating commuters by illegally collecting money and selling vehicle accessories under the guise of enforcement.

Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said the arrests were made on Wednesday following credible intelligence received by Motanga police.

A team led by sub-inspector Shekhar Chandra Mohanty intercepted the accused near BRG Square, where they were found stopping vehicles and coercing drivers into buying first aid kits, fire extinguishers, reflector reels, and other accessories.

They were dressed in uniforms resembling road safety staff to mislead the public, the SP said, adding that the accused hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar.

"Preliminary interrogation revealed that the group was operating under the direction of one Md. Hussain of Bihar, who is believed to be the mastermind of the syndicate," the SP said, adding that the accused admitted that they were paid Rs 700 each per day for conducting such fraudulent activities, while the collected money was handed over to their leader.