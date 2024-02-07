Odisha Police arrests Haryana man in pan India courier fraud

Bhubaneswar, Feb 7 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police arrested a Haryana man for his alleged involvement in a pan-India courier fraud of Rs 5.58 crore, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rajat Kumar of Mohali, was arrested on February 4 from Himachal Pradesh and brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand after producing him before a local court at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, the EOW said in a press statement.

The man was arrest in a case registered on the complaint of Ratna Tripathy, a journalist of Bhubaneswar. The accused in association with others have cheated Rs 1.5 lakh from the complaint.

During the investigation, the EOW found that it was a huge scam using the name of courier companies.

Following the arrest, the EOW has got vital clues about the real mastermind of this scam and the fraudsters, who are sitting in Dubai. Efforts are on to arrest them. So far, 17 incriminating bank accounts have been frozen in this case, the economic office wing said. PTI BBM BBM RG