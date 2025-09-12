Odisha Police arrests six persons for looting jewellery shop, recover 1.9 kg gold

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 (PTI) Police have arrested six persons in connection with the jewellery shop loot in Odisha’s Khurda district, officials said on Friday.

Police have recovered 1.9 kg of gold, 4.5 kg of silver, and over Rs 9.45 lakh in cash from the accused, along with a country-made gun, a live round, and a sharp weapon used during the crime.

According to the FIR, 11.5 kg gold ornaments and 5 kg silver ornaments, worth around Rs 11.55 crore, were looted during the heist.

During investigation, police found that a gang of 10 people were involved in the crime and eight have been identified. While four accused were arrested on September 1, two others were arrested on Friday, a police officer said.

"We have launched an operation to crack the case. So far, we have arrested six persons and recovered 1.9 kg of gold, 4.5 kg of silver, and Rs 9.45 lakh cash from them,” Khurda SP Vivekanand Sharma said. PTI BBM BBM MNB