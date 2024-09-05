Odisha Police arrests six persons in bank loan fraud case

Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (PTI) The economic offences wing (EOW) of Odisha Police has arrested six persons from across the state for their alleged involvement in a SBI bank loan fraud case, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested accused are Anirban Patnaik, Anupama Dash, Tophan Rout, Satyaban Rout, Tukuna Mallick and Feroz Khan, the official said.

According to EOW officials, the six accused have fraudulently availed loans amounting to Rs 16.71 crore from Jaydev Vihar, Patia, Raghunathpur and Jharpada branches of SBI in Bhubaneswar between November 2022 and October 2023 by impersonating themselves as employees of Phonepe Pvt. Ltd, they said.

Police have seized a number of mobile phones from them containing messages pertaining to the fraud.