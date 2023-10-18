Odisha police arrests two more persons in multi-state scholarship case

Bhubaneswar, Oct 18 (PTI) The economic offences wing (EOW) of Odisha police has arrested two more persons in connection with Vastav India Trust's multi-state scholarship and solar equipment fraud case.

The accused, arrested from Ranchi in Jharkhand, have been identified as the trust's state field officer Nishant Prakash Jaiswal and project in-charge Amar Danish, an STF official said on Wednesday.

According to the STF, Vastav India Trust duped people to the tune of over Rs 4 crore on the pretext of selling LED bulbs under their "solar awareness programme" and giving pre-matric scholarships to students in their "Chuuloo Aasman" scheme. Subsequently, they shut their offices and fled.

The trust was operating in Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi and Bihar. EOW has alerted police of these states, the official said.

The president and secretary of the trust were arrested earlier and are currently in jail, the official added. PTI BBM BBM MNB