Odisha Police arrests two youths in murder case

Balasore (Odisha) Jul 20 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with the death of a youth who was found with stab wounds near National Highway 16 in Odisha's Balasore district.

The body of Rabinarayan Guli (25) was discovered on Friday night by a patrolling officer and local residents. He was taken to Soro Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said, "After registering a case at Soro police station, a team was formed to investigate the incident. The team acted swiftly and arrested two suspects from Pipili area in Puri district on Saturday." The arrested have been identified as Sibunu Patra (23) of Chudangana Sahi, and Pratyush Senapati (23) of Dolamandap Sahi, both from Puri town.

Rabinarayan, who originally hailed from Gundicha Temple area in Puri and was residing in Villa village under Gopalpur police station area in Balasore district after marrying a local woman, was reportedly en route to Bhadrakh on his motorcycle the night he died.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims and suspects knew each other and had a history of enmity, which may have led to the incident, according to an investigating officer.