Odisha police asks liquor shops in Berhampur city to close by 9 pm till June 6

Berhampur (Odisha), May 31 (PTI) Odisha Police has directed all liquor outlets in Ganjam district's Berhampur city to shut shop by 9 pm until June 6.

The step has been taken to preempt any potential post-election unrest before and after the announcement of the Lok Sabha and assembly election results, Berhampur SP Sarthak Sarangi said on Friday.

The directive comes in the wake of a recent incident where a 40-year-old person with a criminal record was fatally attacked at a tattoo parlour in the Housing Board area under Gosaninuagaon police station limits.

Lok Sabha and state assembly elections were held in Berhampur parliamentary constituency on May 13, with results scheduled for June 4.

Though there were no major election-related disturbances in Berhampur, this preventive measure is aimed at ensuring tranquility during the aftermath of the polls, Sarangi added.

While bars are not mandated to close by 9 pm, police will intensify patrols in the city to uphold law and order. The Election Commission has declared June 4 as a dry day.

In a separate move, Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena has instructed tea stalls and dhabas in the district to shut by 8:30 pm until June 4, aiming to forestall post-election violence.

Over the past week, more than 100 people with criminal backgrounds have been apprehended across various police stations, with weapons seized from them, the SP added.