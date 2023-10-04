Odisha police busts gold burglary racket in Ganjam; four held

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 4 (PTI) Odisha police busted a gold burglary racket and arrested four persons including managers of two private firms in Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday and 2.7 kg gold, worth around Rs 1.50 crore, and Rs 26.38 lakh cash were seized from their possession, police added.

The accused were identified as kingpin Sania Gouda (47) of Nilachal Sahi in Old Berhampur area, Mohan Padhy (55), branch manager of a private finance company, Santosh Gaikwad (30) of Behendwede in Maharashtra (presently working in a gold testing centre at Sana Bazar here), and Surendra Mohapatra (36) of Old Behampur, SP Saravana Vivek M said.

He added that two accomplices of Gouda were still at large and police have launched a manhunt to arrest them. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB