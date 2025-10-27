Odisha police busts inter-district robbery gang; arrest two, recover Rs 5 lakh

Koraput (Odisha), Oct 27 (PTI) Odisha Police on Monday busted a robbery racket and arrested two persons, recovering Rs 5 lakh in cash from their possession.

The inter-district gang was involved in a series of thefts and robberies across Koraput and Malkangiri districts, police said.

They have been identified as Shantiraj Nag (19) and Abinash Maharana (28), both residents of Jeypore town in Koraput district.

According to police, investigation began after a complaint was lodged by one Radha Mohan Pattnaik of Hanaguda, Jeypore, on April 15, alleging that miscreants had broken into his neighbour’s house the previous night and stolen gold, silver ornaments, and Rs 10,000 in cash.

After months of investigation, police arrested Nag and during interrogation, he confessed to committing the theft along with Abhinash. He also said they had sold the stolen gold to a local goldsmith, K Murali, for Rs 50,000.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in a major robbery that took place in Malkangiri in June," Jeypore SDPO Parth Kashyap said.

The recovered cash will be handed over to Malkangiri district police for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings, he said. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB