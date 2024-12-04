Odisha: Police busts job racket in Berhampur, nine arrested

Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 4 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Wednesday busted a job racket in Berhampur and arrested nine members of the gang allegedly involved in it, officials said.

Advertisment

Those arrested include the kingpin and his four bodyguards, who allegedly cheated several job aspirants in different districts in the state, they said.

Numerous fake appointment letters of government departments, official seal, bio-data of candidates, a car and mobile phones were seized from the accused, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek said.

A search operation has been launched to nab the others believed to be a part of the gang, he said.

Advertisment

Vivek said police are also investigating the financial transactions of the accused persons.

A cheating case against the accused was lodged at Baidyanathpur police station on Tuesday, after a complainant filed an FIR, alleging he was duped of around Rs 27.50 lakh in the name of providing jobs in the government sector.

When people realised that they were cheated and asked for refund of their money, the gang members threatened them, the officer said. PTI CORR BBM RBT