Odisha: Police calls for sharing IP addresses of private CCTVs with law enforcers to fight crime

Bhubaneswar, Aug 30 (PTI) Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police on Wednesday called for sharing IP addresses of private CCTVs with law enforcers to fight crime.

Commissioner of Police S Priyadarshi, while launching the 'Sahabhagita' (participation) initiative in Bhubaneswar, appealed to business establishments, apartments, shopping malls and others to install at least one camera focused towards public roads.

He said the move was aimed at preventing and curbing crime incidents.

The initiative, which was earlier launched in Cuttack, will now be implemented in Bhubaneswar.

Noting that CCTV cameras play an important role in surveillance, fight against crime and traffic management, he said that the 'Sahabhagita' initiative was launched in Cuttack city in July last year, and till now 600 community (private) CCTV cameras have been linked to the police control room.

"We appeal to CCTV camera owners of shopping malls, markets, business houses, jewellery shops, banks and apartments to link their CCTV footage with police by sharing their IP addresses and keep at least one camera facing the road which can help track the movement of the people," the CP said.

He also assured the CCTV camera owners that their identities would remain confidential. He asked them to contact the local police station and share their IP addresses. PTI AAM AAM ACD