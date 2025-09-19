Odisha police classifies woman constable murder as ‘Red Flag’ case to fast-track probe

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (PTI) Odisha Police has classified the murder of a woman traffic constable in Bhubaneswar as a ‘Red Flag’ case for fast-track investigation and close monitoring, an official said on Friday.

Subhamitra Sahoo, a native of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district and posted in Bhubaneswar, went missing on September 6.

Her decomposed body was found buried in a jungle in Keonjhar district, around 170 km away from Bhubaneswar, on September 17.

"Considering the sensitivity of the murder, it has been classified as a ‘Red Flag’ case," Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena told PTI.

The ‘Red Flag’ category, introduced in 2014, applies to serious crimes against women, such as rape and murder, to ensure immediate attention and top-priority investigation, the official said.

Police have so far arrested three persons, including her husband Deepak Kumar Rout (39), in this connection.

While her husband is the prime accused in the case, two others, Binod Bihari Bhuyan (38), a cousin of Deepak, and Sambhunath Mahanta (23), have been picked up for their alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. PTI BBM BBM MNB